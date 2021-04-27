YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 20 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,199 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $515.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $478.34 and a 200 day moving average of $479.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.57 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,412 shares of company stock valued at $16,910,679 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

