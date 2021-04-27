YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 84 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in IDEX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,517,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,078,000 after acquiring an additional 104,381 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of IDEX by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,005,000 after purchasing an additional 186,357 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of IDEX by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 733,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,132,000 after purchasing an additional 46,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,190,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $225.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $141.86 and a 1-year high of $228.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.61.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Cowen downgraded IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.13.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

