YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

SUB stock opened at $107.98 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $108.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.81 and a 200-day moving average of $107.92.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

