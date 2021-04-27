Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yara International ASA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average of $22.51.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.937 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.45%.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

