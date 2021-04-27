XSGD Price Hits $0.76 on Exchanges (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 27th. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a market capitalization of $39.52 million and $262,703.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00061677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.64 or 0.00278514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.06 or 0.01036539 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026985 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.81 or 0.00720420 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,759.47 or 0.99919907 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 58,079,140 coins and its circulating supply is 52,149,744 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

