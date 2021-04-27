Xcel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,866 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,425 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.2% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 22.1% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 39,721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 32.9% during the first quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 670,625 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $81,917,000 after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,883 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Apple by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,433,215 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $419,367,000 after buying an additional 276,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 195,889 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,928,000 after buying an additional 85,913 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $134.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.46. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.55 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

