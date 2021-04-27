W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $114.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to post sales of $114.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.00 million and the lowest is $113.39 million. W&T Offshore reported sales of $124.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $499.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $516.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $481.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $94.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 199,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 15,872 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.15. 1,518,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,100,039. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 3.16.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

