World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WWE. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Shares of WWE opened at $55.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $61.32.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.60 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

