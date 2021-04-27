Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at JMP Securities

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $296.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $259.24 on Tuesday. Workday has a 1 year low of $144.47 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.89.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 14,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,781,334.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $1,489,741.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Workday by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $458,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $667,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Workday by 2.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 233,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

