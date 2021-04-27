Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Sells 280 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $5,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $101.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The stock has a market cap of $195.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.36.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

