Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a research report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.81.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $336.42 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $132.67 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.31, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $328.86 and its 200-day moving average is $395.34.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,388 shares of company stock worth $144,573,891 in the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,789,000 after buying an additional 1,804,237 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,605,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,006,000 after buying an additional 308,957 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,296,000 after buying an additional 616,991 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,198,000 after buying an additional 205,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,878 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

