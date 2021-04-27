WNS (NYSE:WNS) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut WNS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.10.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS stock opened at $73.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $78.07.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 310.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.