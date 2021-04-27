Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,434 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after buying an additional 1,103,795 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after buying an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $1,633,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Danaher by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,323,882,000 after purchasing an additional 412,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

DHR traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.63. The stock had a trading volume of 23,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,856. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.67. The firm has a market cap of $183.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $155.61 and a one year high of $260.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

