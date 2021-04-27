Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Invests $716,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,372 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,171,000 after buying an additional 638,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE IBM traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $141.86. The company had a trading volume of 66,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $144.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.62.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.