Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in KLA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 1.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,326. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.46. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.54 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.94.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

