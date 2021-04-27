Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.60. 55,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,019. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.71. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $101.83. The stock has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

