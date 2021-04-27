Wingstop (WING) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Wingstop to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $63.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.70 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. On average, analysts expect Wingstop to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WING opened at $145.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

WING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.59.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

