Williams Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Williams Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otter Tail has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.51.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $226.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 9.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 11.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 18.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 56,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the period. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.