William Blair Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Healthcare Services Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.16.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HCSG. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $31.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 18,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.