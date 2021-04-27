William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.97. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $26.03 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.14 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.57.

Biogen stock opened at $269.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.24 and its 200 day moving average is $264.66.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

