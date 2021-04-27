Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WLL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $35.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $38.82.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $27,043,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 266.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 320,010 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,353,000 after acquiring an additional 276,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 398.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 241,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

