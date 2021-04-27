Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.20

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.20, with a volume of 589145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.
WEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.85 to C$2.35 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.37.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of C$825.51 million and a P/E ratio of 24.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.37.
In other news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of Western Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$148,843.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,738,500.
About Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
