Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.20

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.20, with a volume of 589145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.

WEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.85 to C$2.35 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of C$825.51 million and a P/E ratio of 24.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.37.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$318.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of Western Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$148,843.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,738,500.

About Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

