Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) PT Raised to C$2.75 at TD Securities

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
WEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.85 to C$2.35 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.37.
WEF stock opened at C$2.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.37. Western Forest Products has a one year low of C$0.70 and a one year high of C$2.20. The stock has a market cap of C$814.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66.
In related news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$148,843.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,738,500.
Western Forest Products Company Profile
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
