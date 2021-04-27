Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) PT Raised to C$2.75 at TD Securities

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.85 to C$2.35 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.37.

WEF stock opened at C$2.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.37. Western Forest Products has a one year low of C$0.70 and a one year high of C$2.20. The stock has a market cap of C$814.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$318.90 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$148,843.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,738,500.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

