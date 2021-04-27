West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 329.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST opened at $322.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 85.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.09 and a 52-week high of $326.51.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

