West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “West Japan Railway Company engages in the railway transportation business. Its operating segment consists of Transportation, Sales of Goods and Food Services, Real Estate and Other Businesses. Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail and wholesale shops. Real Estate segment sells and leases properties and manages shopping centers. Other Businesses segment includes hotels, travel agencies, advertising and construction. West Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Get West Japan Railway alerts:

WJRYY opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. West Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 0.33.

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Japan Railway (WJRYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.