Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives $64.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $277,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,712,000 after buying an additional 4,177,256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,452,000 after buying an additional 2,023,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Welltower by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,058 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,817 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.47. The company had a trading volume of 83,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,816. Welltower has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.48.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Welltower’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

