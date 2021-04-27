Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.92.

FCEL opened at $10.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $11.97.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,193,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $236,728,000 after buying an additional 7,133,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,095.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after buying an additional 3,051,403 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,279,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,633,000 after buying an additional 901,124 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 572.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,606,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,120,000 after buying an additional 2,219,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,230,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,910,000 after buying an additional 1,476,031 shares in the last quarter. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

