Welch Group LLC Purchases 163 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 312,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,991,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.26. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

