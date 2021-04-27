Welch Group LLC Makes New $334,000 Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $129.77 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $101.89 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.90 and its 200-day moving average is $118.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

