Welch Group LLC Has $691,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Welch Group LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,263,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000.

Shares of SCHG opened at $141.17 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.14 and a 52-week high of $141.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.93 and its 200-day moving average is $127.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

