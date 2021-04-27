Welch Group LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 40,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 379.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,749 shares during the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.54.

NYSE RSG opened at $104.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

