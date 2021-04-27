Welch Group LLC Boosts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total transaction of $1,602,408.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,575,489 shares of company stock valued at $446,691,479 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $303.04 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.56 and a 1 year high of $315.88. The stock has a market cap of $862.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.26 and its 200-day moving average is $275.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.30.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.