Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WRI traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 33,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,768. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

