Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Given Neutral Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.38.

NYSE WRI opened at $31.63 on Monday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.25 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,862,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,730,000 after buying an additional 3,159,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,100,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,894,000 after purchasing an additional 149,599 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,748,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,886,000 after purchasing an additional 31,667 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,671,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,218,000 after buying an additional 100,092 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

