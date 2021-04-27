Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cogeco Communications (CCA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cogeco Communications (TSE: CCA):

4/15/2021 – Cogeco Communications had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$120.00 to C$125.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Cogeco Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$119.00 to C$126.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Cogeco Communications had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$121.00 to C$131.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Cogeco Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$132.00 to C$138.00.

4/13/2021 – Cogeco Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$121.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Cogeco Communications had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$126.00 to C$130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Cogeco Communications had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.

Shares of TSE:CCA opened at C$118.34 on Tuesday. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of C$89.90 and a 52 week high of C$132.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$118.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In related news, Senior Officer Liette Vigneault sold 1,595 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.71, for a total transaction of C$189,342.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,471.20. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 1,610 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.75, for a total transaction of C$191,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$86,568.75.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

