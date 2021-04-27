Wedbush Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Best Buy in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BBY. Citigroup initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.59.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $117.02 on Tuesday. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $70.71 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $225,918.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,194.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,821 shares of company stock worth $4,923,594. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,731 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Best Buy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 44,247 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.