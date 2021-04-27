Wedbush Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $342.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $340.00 to $342.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential downside of 32.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

NFLX stock opened at $510.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $526.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.01 billion, a PE ratio of 82.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $393.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $519,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,843 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth raised its holdings in Netflix by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

