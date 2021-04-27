Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is ($0.37). Wayfair reported earnings per share of ($2.30) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $9.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wayfair.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.80) EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.45.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $217,732.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,884,683.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total transaction of $210,395.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,523.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,581 shares of company stock valued at $7,180,687 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,618,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $308.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of -44.24, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $117.24 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $324.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.88.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wayfair (W)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.