Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.04%.

Waterstone Financial stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.19. The stock had a trading volume of 140,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,062. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.95. Waterstone Financial has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $509.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

In related news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 6,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $120,369.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $51,525.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,054 shares of company stock worth $450,971. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSBF. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

