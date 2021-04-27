Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Posts Earnings Results

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.70. 80,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,887. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.95. Waterstone Financial has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $497.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 58.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 6,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $120,369.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $51,525.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,054 shares of company stock worth $450,971. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

