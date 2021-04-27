Waterfront Wealth Inc. Invests $236,000 in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.4% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 48,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 194.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 73,303 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 17.4% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 119.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.18.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

