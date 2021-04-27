Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Holdings Cut by Terry L. Blaker

Terry L. Blaker lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.58.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $133.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.13 and a 12-month high of $136.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.