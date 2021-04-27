Warburg Research Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €8.80 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €8.46 ($9.95).

SDF stock opened at €8.88 ($10.45) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is €8.62 and its 200-day moving average is €8.20. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a 1-year high of €10.44 ($12.28). The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.99.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

