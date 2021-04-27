Walter C. Johnsen Sells 4,400 Shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 4,400 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $200,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,298 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,267.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.43 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.27. Acme United Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Acme United had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $43.53 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 25.8% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acme United in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acme United in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 416,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissor, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmer, safety cutter, lettering product, glue gun, and other craft product under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tool under the Clauss brand.

