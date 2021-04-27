W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Downgraded by UBS Group

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GRA has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Vertical Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CL King lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Get W. R. Grace & Co. alerts:

NYSE:GRA opened at $68.38 on Tuesday. W. R. Grace & Co. has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $68.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average of $56.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.62 and a beta of 1.47.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.18 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,007,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after acquiring an additional 78,596 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,934,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,064,000 after acquiring an additional 52,538 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 379,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.