VSE (VSEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $150.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.00 million. On average, analysts expect VSE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get VSE alerts:

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.14 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average of $37.52. VSE has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

VSEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair started coverage on VSE in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. VSE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.