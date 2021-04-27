Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,897 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $189,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,112 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,965,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,784,000 after purchasing an additional 671,549 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 967,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,951,000 after acquiring an additional 358,714 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $77,333,000 after acquiring an additional 330,216 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725,674 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after acquiring an additional 263,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

VOD stock opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.