Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,883 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 3.3% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

Shares of V stock opened at $230.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $449.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.58. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.55 and a 1 year high of $232.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

