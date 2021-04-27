Vine Energy Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on April 27th (NYSE:VEI)

Vine Energy’s (NYSE:VEI) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 27th. Vine Energy had issued 21,500,000 shares in its public offering on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $301,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During Vine Energy’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VEI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vine Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

VEI stock opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. Vine Energy has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $14.53.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii bought 4,285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,990,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

