VideoCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $156,306.00 (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $69.62 million and $156,306.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 39.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 59.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,470,896 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.